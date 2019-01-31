Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK opened at $179.39 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $181.18. The company has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $212.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cowen set a $195.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.03.

In other Stryker news, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $404,297.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,297.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 9,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total transaction of $1,508,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,845,078 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WARNING: “Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (SYK)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/taylor-cottrill-erickson-associates-inc-has-4-01-million-holdings-in-stryker-co-syk.html.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.