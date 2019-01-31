Taubman Centers (TCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Taubman Centers’ solid retail real estate portfolio, high-quality retailers in its tenant roster and diligent restructuring measures are expected to support its long-term growth. Focus on implementing cost-saving initiatives also augurs well. Nonetheless, declining mall traffic, bankruptcies and store closures have emerged as pressing concerns for the company. Also, hike in interest rates and unfavorable foreign currency movements increase its risks. Further, shares of Taubman Centers have underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past three months. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions of 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCO. Scotiabank started coverage on Taubman Centers in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sandler O’Neill raised Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Taubman Centers from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

TCO opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. Taubman Centers has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $65.50. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.52). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 14.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $159.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Taubman Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Litt purchased 1,000 shares of Taubman Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.32 per share, with a total value of $54,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at $198,430.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the third quarter worth $179,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the third quarter worth $216,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the third quarter worth $244,000.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

