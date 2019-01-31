Tapestry (TPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tapestry to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPR opened at $38.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

