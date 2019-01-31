Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,360 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 110,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 44,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 28,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. CLSA cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $34.22 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

