T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $95.49, but opened at $92.75. T. Rowe Price Group shares last traded at $89.24, with a volume of 5356420 shares changing hands.

The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.25). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 5,681 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $523,901.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,957,395.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 28,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 26.5% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 102,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 182,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,884,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,692,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

About T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

