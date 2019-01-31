Synthomer PLC (SYNT) Receives GBX 511 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 511 ($6.68).

Several brokerages recently commented on SYNT. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($8.43) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Monday, October 29th.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Shares of SYNT traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 358.40 ($4.68). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,513. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 452.51 ($5.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 517.50 ($6.76).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemical company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers adhesives for use in labels, graphics, specialty tapes, caulks and sealants, wet glues, protective films, packaging, and other applications; and high solid lattices for foamed footwear and bedding products.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.