Synchrony Financial (SYF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Synchrony Financial’s concerted efforts in forging alliances and effecting consolidations are likely to drive the shares going forward. Moreover, its Retail Card platform has consistently performed well over the last several quarters. Its steady capital position also impresses. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 earnings being revised upward over the past seven days. However, shares of Synchrony Financial’s have lost more than its industry’s decline in a year’s time. The company has been witnessing a steep rise in expenses since 2013, which has been weighing on its bottom line. Its high allowance for loss remains another concern.”

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

SYF stock opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $40.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.