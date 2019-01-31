SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $57.00 price objective on First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of FFIN opened at $60.86 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.18.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $97.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5,809.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth $201,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

