SunTrust Banks Lowers NVIDIA (NVDA) Price Target to $187.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks to $187.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.11% from the stock’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BNP Paribas cut NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.88.

Shares of NVDA opened at $137.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.05. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $131,491.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,912 shares in the company, valued at $38,443,583.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $858,668.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,076,695.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,322,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,860,548,000 after purchasing an additional 727,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,495,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 44,464,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,495,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,929,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,939,840,000 after purchasing an additional 366,217 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,650,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,430,980,000 after purchasing an additional 850,445 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

