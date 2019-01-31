Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

NYSE SHO opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $17.60.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $289.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.19 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 129,932 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,383,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,996,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,556,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after acquiring an additional 549,531 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of November 5, 2018 has interests in 22 hotels comprised of 11,176 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.