Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INN. Bank of America cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

Shares of INN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 25,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,382. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.18 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,001,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,363,109.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 385,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,570,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of October 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,659 guestrooms located in 26 states.

