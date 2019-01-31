Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Sells 802 Shares of McKesson Co. (MCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in McKesson by 13.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 51.2% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,346,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 23.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,700 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $946,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $124.97 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $174.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.84.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

