Stryker (SYK) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $180.60 and last traded at $178.70, with a volume of 3051400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.07.

The medical technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion.

Get Stryker alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Stryker from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stryker from $212.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stryker from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.03.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $69,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,361 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $404,297.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,297.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,845,078 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stryker (SYK) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/stryker-syk-sets-new-12-month-high-on-earnings-beat.html.

Stryker Company Profile (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.