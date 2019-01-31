Store Capital Corp (STOR) Position Trimmed by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Store Capital comprises approximately 0.3% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 89,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $43,311,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

NYSE STOR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.99. 60,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,351. Store Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.17.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.19%.

In other Store Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $88,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,714.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,206 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

