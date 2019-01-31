Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Sells 1,048 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.9% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 22,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 29,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.45 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.53 and a twelve month high of $113.22.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

