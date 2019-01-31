Starbucks (SBUX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX):

1/28/2019 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Starbucks have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The uptrend is likely to continue as the company not only reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2019 results but also raised its earnings outlook for the fiscal year. Notably, both the top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third successive quarter. Robust Americas and China comparable store sales too bode well. Also, the company’s operating fundamentals such as solid global footprint, successful innovations, best-in-class loyalty program and digital offerings are encouraging. Again, digital initiatives like mobile order/pay and delivery services can further stimulate robust sales trends. Starbucks partnership with Nestle SA will also drive growth. However, operating margin contraction over the past few quarters has been a major concern. Being a retail restaurant, Starbucks is dependent on consumer discretionary spending environment.”

1/25/2019 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2019 – Starbucks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

1/25/2019 – Starbucks was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2019 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

1/11/2019 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $60.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/14/2018 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2018 – Starbucks had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

12/14/2018 – Starbucks had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $63.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/14/2018 – Starbucks was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2018 – Starbucks was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2018 – Starbucks was given a new $68.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2018 – Starbucks had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.03. 850,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,031,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The company has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $68.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 102.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

