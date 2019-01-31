Standex Int’l (SXI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.23), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.38 million. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Standex Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Standex Int’l has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $114.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 8th. Standex Int’l’s payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SXI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex Int’l in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Standex Int’l currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

