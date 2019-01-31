Stamps.com (STMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $199.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stamps.com is a leading provider of Internet-based postage services. Stamps.com’s service for postage online enables small businesses, enterprises, and consumers to print U.S. Postal Service-approved postage with just a PC, printer and Internet connection, right from their home or office. The Company targets its services to small businesses and home offices, and currently has PC Postage partnerships with Microsoft, EarthLink, HP, NCR, Office Depot, the U.S. Postal Service and others. Stamps.com provides easy, convenient and cost-effective Internet-based services for mailing or shipping letters, packages or parcels. Their PC Postage service is designed to allow individuals, home offices, small businesses or corporations to print US postage using any PC, any ordinary inkjet or laser printer, and an Internet connection. Its PhotoStamps product allows consumers and businesses to turn digital photos, designs or corporate logos into valid US postage. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Maxim Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley set a $300.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.57.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $181.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $141.38 and a 52 week high of $285.74.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $143.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 35.93%. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $182,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,925.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stamps.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $596,854,000 after acquiring an additional 119,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stamps.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,728,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Stamps.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,728,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stamps.com by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,602,000 after acquiring an additional 245,300 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 447,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,676,000 after acquiring an additional 64,596 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

