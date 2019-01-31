Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $5.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.16.

In related news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 53,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $1,467,724.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristen E. Blum acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $359,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 109,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,275. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,178,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,410,000 after acquiring an additional 205,107 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,817,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,633,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,173,000 after acquiring an additional 114,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,405,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 707.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $29.67.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

