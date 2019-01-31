SportsCoin (SPORT) Market Cap Tops $0.00

SportsCoin (CURRENCY:SPORT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. SportsCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of SportsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SportsCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SportsCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.01975767 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007714 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00030596 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00001992 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 133.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SportsCoin Coin Profile

SPORT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2016. SportsCoin’s total supply is 19,800,001 coins. SportsCoin’s official website is www.thesportscoin.com . SportsCoin’s official Twitter account is @thesportscoin

SportsCoin Coin Trading

SportsCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

