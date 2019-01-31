Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $890,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) to report $890,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $1.28 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $990,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 million to $3.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.80 million, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $18.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 1,402.91%.

SPRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America cut Spero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

NASDAQ SPRO traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 55,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,032. The stock has a market cap of $163.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.18. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 89,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 37,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; and SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

