SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,133 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF makes up 5.4% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McAdam LLC owned about 1.17% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $13,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,047,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,614,000 after buying an additional 34,346 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 724,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 503,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,175,000 after purchasing an additional 19,669 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1,581.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 355,596 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.80. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,916. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
