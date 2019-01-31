Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM) Shares Bought by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 24,015.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,735 shares during the quarter. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf accounts for about 1.6% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 61,208 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 224.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 64,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 44,575 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 80,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter.

SPTM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.31. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

WARNING: “Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM) Shares Bought by Focused Wealth Management Inc” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/spdr-portfolio-total-stock-market-etf-sptm-shares-bought-by-focused-wealth-management-inc.html.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.