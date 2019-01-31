SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) Holdings Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 42,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $35.06 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a $0.4349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 2.76%.

