SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) is Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.5% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $124.69 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $111.06 and a 52 week high of $129.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

