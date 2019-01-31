Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) to announce $5.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.25 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $4.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $23.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.37 billion to $23.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $25.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.66 billion to $25.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Macquarie set a $65.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $50,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.27, for a total transaction of $50,244.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,798.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 173,743 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,076,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 692,020 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,165,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,508,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 446,610 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,305,000 after buying an additional 158,857 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.01. 1,259,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,629,236. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

