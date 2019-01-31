Sonos (SONO) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SONO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sonos in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonos presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.57.

SONO stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.21. Sonos has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $272.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth $17,644,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth $3,110,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth $17,662,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth $1,920,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth $3,025,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

