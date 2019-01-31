Sonos (SONO) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SONO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sonos in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonos presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.57.
SONO stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.21. Sonos has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth $17,644,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth $3,110,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth $17,662,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth $1,920,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the third quarter worth $3,025,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sonos
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.
