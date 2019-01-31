Sogou (SOGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 1st. Analysts expect Sogou to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Sogou has set its Q4 2018 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sogou had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $276.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.19 million. Sogou’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sogou to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SOGO stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. Sogou has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sogou from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank raised Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.48.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

