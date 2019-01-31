Smith & Nephew (SN) Given New GBX 1,390 Price Target at UBS Group

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price increased by UBS Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,390 ($18.16) in a research note published on Monday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,370 ($17.90) to GBX 1,475 ($19.27) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, October 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,477 ($19.30) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,457 ($19.04) to GBX 1,692 ($22.11) in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,463.22 ($19.12).

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,428 ($18.66) on Monday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,173 ($15.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,442 ($18.84).

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

