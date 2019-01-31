Slow Capital Inc. Grows Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Watermark Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 430.8% during the 4th quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.61. 115,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,534. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $56.90 and a 12 month high of $58.79.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Slow Capital Inc. Grows Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/slow-capital-inc-grows-position-in-ishares-california-muni-bond-etf-cmf.html.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.