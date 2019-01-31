Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,523,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,423 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,106,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,837,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,466,000 after purchasing an additional 938,559 shares during the period. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 604.6% in the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 987,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,610,000 after purchasing an additional 847,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.34. The company had a trading volume of 170,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,965,260. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.92 and a 52 week high of $36.74.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

