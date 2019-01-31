Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,234,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period.

IJK stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,543. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.75 and a 52-week high of $238.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

