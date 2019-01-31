Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Stake Lowered by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.00. 43,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,337. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $145.78 and a 52-week high of $191.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Simon Property Group to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $191.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.27.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

