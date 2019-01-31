Signition LP Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Signition LP purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,971 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 653.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $127.97 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.28 and a 12 month high of $190.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.08. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $175.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.09.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 7,343 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $922,721.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dale A. Asplund sold 11,245 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,405,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

