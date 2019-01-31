Signition LP Invests $271,000 in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Stock

Signition LP bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $200,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $200,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Buckingham Research upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $161.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.70.

NYSE RNR opened at $138.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.35 and a 1 year high of $142.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $1.95. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $633.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.60 million. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total value of $2,655,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $103,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,810 shares of company stock worth $5,415,280. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/signition-lp-invests-271000-in-renaissancere-holdings-ltd-rnr-stock.html.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.