Signition LP Acquires New Stake in Maxar Technologies Inc (MAXR)

Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 80,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,817,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,694,000 after purchasing an additional 897,197 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 110,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

MAXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. CIBC lowered Maxar Technologies from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $59.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NYSE MAXR opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Maxar Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $63.73.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $508.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.45 million. Maxar Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

