Siemens (SIEGY) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.18-7.98 for the period.

Several analysts recently commented on SIEGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Siemens in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of SIEGY stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.93. 162,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,917. The company has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.38. Siemens has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $76.59.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter. Siemens had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 7.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Siemens will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.583 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. Siemens’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/siemens-siegy-updates-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.