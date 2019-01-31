Siemens Healthineers (SHL) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.90 ($45.23) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. equinet set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.89 ($44.06).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €34.00 ($39.53) on Tuesday.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

