Short Interest in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX) Declines By 14.2%

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,606,846 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 11,198,950 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800,087 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Twenty-First Century Fox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOX. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,712,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 17,320,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,662 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twenty-First Century Fox stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/short-interest-in-twenty-first-century-fox-inc-fox-declines-by-14-2.html.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.