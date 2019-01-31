Short Interest in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) Rises By 30.7%

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,769,578 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 3,648,976 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,811,487 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 29.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 32,577 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 39,256 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 997,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,064,000 after buying an additional 70,518 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $766.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

