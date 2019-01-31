Short Interest in Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) Grows By 37.4%

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 859,169 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the December 31st total of 625,108 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,793 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:AINV opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.
Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 25,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the period.
Apollo Investment Company Profile
Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.
