Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Stake Raised by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 446,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $12.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $417.27. 10,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $355.28 and a one year high of $479.64.

Several analysts have commented on SHW shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $492.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.65.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

