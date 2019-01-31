Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Shell Midstream Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Shell Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 117.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Shell Midstream Partners to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.1%.

NYSE SHLX opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 215.59% and a net margin of 80.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHLX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.04.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its crude oil pipeline systems include a 350 miles of Zydeco pipeline system; a 130-miles of delta pipeline; a 174-mile offshore Gulf of Mexico corridor pipeline; and a 75-mile offshore pipeline.

