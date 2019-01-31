Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 519 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,897,041.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,830,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,829,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 163.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,891,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,713,988 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $357,926,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,580,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,338,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,192,851 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $662,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $1,103,594.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 6,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $347,720.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,189 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The company has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 519 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/sheaff-brock-investment-advisors-llc-sells-519-shares-of-qualcomm-inc-qcom.html.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.