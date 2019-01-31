Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,780,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,184,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 58,780,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,184,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,738,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,183,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,312,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,648,000 after acquiring an additional 304,900 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,470,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,019,000 after acquiring an additional 185,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $39.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

In related news, EVP James F. Pearson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $1,514,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

