Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 240,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.34%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/31/sheaff-brock-investment-advisors-llc-buys-new-holdings-in-host-hotels-and-resorts-inc-hst.html.

Host Hotels and Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.