Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,683 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 761.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 780.0% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 137.6% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAG opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 30th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. UBS Group raised Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Conagra Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

