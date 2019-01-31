Sharkey Howes & Javer Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,221,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,505,000 after acquiring an additional 852,283 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $171,759,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33,558.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 769,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,899,000 after buying an additional 767,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,876,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $182.52 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

