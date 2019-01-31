ServiceNow (NOW) Price Target Raised to $242.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to $242.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $217.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.90.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW traded up $26.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.02. 11,191,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $137.60 and a 1 year high of $228.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.54, a PEG ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $715.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Scarpelli sold 39,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $7,132,617.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,492,819.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Donahoe sold 15,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total transaction of $2,513,251.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,621,334.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,718 shares of company stock valued at $37,068,921. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,257,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,082 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 27.0% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,275,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,783,000 after purchasing an additional 697,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $480,663,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 30.2% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,871,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,177,000 after purchasing an additional 434,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,746,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,701,000 after purchasing an additional 94,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.