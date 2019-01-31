Sequent Asset Management LLC Has $296,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (XES)

Sequent Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,216 shares during the quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the second quarter valued at $356,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 2,300.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 35,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,810 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 57,856 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,937. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $19.19.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

